Andhra Pradesh: ACB nabs lineman for demanding Rs 20k bribe

ONGOLE: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths of Prakasam district arrested a lineman red-handed while demanding and accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe to do an official favour for a farmer on Friday.

According to official information, a farmer, Vaaka Venkata Rangaiah, from Anumulaveedu village in Racherla mandal, wanted to install an transformer in his field to maintain the electricity supply.

For this, he contacted the concerned electricity department lineman, V Ch Ramalingaiah, and requested that the work be done as per government guidelines. However, in addition to the prescribed amount, the lineman demanded a Rs 20,000 bribe to do the work.

After being harassed for the bribe amount, the farmer approached the ACB officials on August 26, and based on his complaint, the ACB-Ongole DSP Srinivasa Rao and his team set a trap.

As planned, the complainant approached the lineman on Friday and gave him Rs 20,000 in cash. At that moment, the ACB officials entered the scene and caught the accused employee red-handed while accepting the bribe.

A chemical colour test on the accused employee came back positive. The ACB officials seized the cash and took him into custody.

“Based on the complaint, we planned a trap today and caught the accused employee red-handed while demanding and accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe. We have arrested the accused and will produce him in the Nellore ACB court on Saturday. Further investigation will be conducted,” said Srinivasa Rao told TNIE.