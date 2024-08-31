Andhra Pradesh: Steps taken for hassle-free sand supply

VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary (Mines and Excise) Mukesh Kumar Meena has directed the District Collectors to prepare an action plan for free sand supply as per the priorities of the State government. Special emphasis should be laid on supply of sand during the rainy season to ensure its availability as per the requirements.

The Collectors should issue daily bulletins to the media on the availability of sand and prices at the stock points in their districts, he said.

On Friday, Meena held a video conference with the Collectors from the State Secretariat, and reviewed the arrangements being made for the implementation of the free sand policy to be rolled out in the State on September 11.

Command Control Centres should be set up at the district level on the lines of the State Level Command Control Centre to monitor the supply of sand effectively.

“Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is very keen on effective implementation of the free sand policy. The Collectors need not succumb to any political pressure in ensuring transparency in the implementation of free sand policy,” the Principal Secretary said.

The government is contemplating implementing uniform prices across the State for supplying sand, except transportation charges. Orders will be issued soon permitting excavation of sand in patta lands. Consumers can book sand online and track the movement of the vehicle delivering the construction material through GPS, he explained.