CM Naidu’s call to enhance Andhra Pradesh's green cover to 50 per cent

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged everyone to plant at least two saplings annually and nurture them for a greener environment.

Taking part in the Vana Mahotsavam event at Mangalagiri Ecopark on Friday, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, and others, Naidu emphasised the importance of trees.

He called for increasing the State’s green cover to 50%, a goal supported by Pawan Kalyan. The CM highlighted the significance of the Forest and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Act (MNREGA) departments, which are led by Pawan Kalyan, and suggested launching additional initiatives in partnership with these departments. He announced plans to develop ‘Nagara Vanams’ (urban forests) in all Assembly constituencies.

He criticised the previous YSRC government for environmental degradation, including the destruction of rivers, tanks, and hills like Ravvalkonda.

The Dy CM, speaking at the event, advocated for using the Miyawaki method to expand forests with minimal expenditure.

He expressed his passion for environmental conservation and his commitment to the massive programme of planting 1 crore saplings statewide. He slammed the YSRC for uprooting trees. He urged citizens to take responsibility for increasing the state’s green cover from 29% to 50%.