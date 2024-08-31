Five workers hospitalised after acetonitrile toxic gas exposure in Visakhapatnam

District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad responded promptly by alerting local RDOs and Tehsildars to coordinate immediate medical assistance. Commissioner of Police Dr. Shanka Brata Bagchi, upon learning about the incident, rushed to the hospital to assess the condition of the victims. He discussed the situation with the doctors and arranged for their transfer to KIMS Icon Hospital for better medical care.

Demudu Babu, who was initially in critical condition upon hospitalization, has responded positively to treatment and is now stable, according to the latest update on Saturday morning.

Sravan Shipping Services Ltd., established in August 1997 in Visakhapatnam, operates in Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, and Hyderabad. The company provides end-to-end logistic services, specializing in handling bulk and containerized cargo, including coal, crude oil, project machinery, fertilizers, and other products. It serves various industries, including fertilizers, chemicals, food grains, and petroleum products, offering steamer, stevedoring, clearing, and forwarding services.