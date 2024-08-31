Heavy rain alert: GMC sets up helpline

GUNTUR: With heavy rains predicted in the parts of the State for the next two days, officials of Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Friday set up a special call centre to address the public issues swiftly, said GMC Commissioner P Srinivasulu.

As the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression, heavy to very heavy rains are predicted in the next couple of days across the State.

Subsequently, the officials are on alert and taking all precautionary measures to prevent any losses. He said, following the instructions of the Collector, the call centre has been established to help the public. He also informed that shifts have been allotted adequate staff to assist the city people.

People in low-lying areas, and issues regarding drinking water supply, or electricity can call 0863-2345105 or 98499 08391 and the concerned department officials will take immediate action to resolve the issue.