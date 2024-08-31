No plans to leave YSRC, assert MPs Pilli and Alla

VIJAYAWADA: Following reports that they would also be toeing the line of their colleagues Mopidevi Venkataramana and Beeda Mastan Rao, YSRC Rajya Sabha members Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy on Friday made it clear that they would continue in the party.

Mopidevi and Beeda quit the posts and the party on Thursday bringing down the YSRC strength in the Rajya Sabha to nine from 11.

There were murmurs in the political circles that barring three to four MPs, all others would quit their posts and the party, and join either the TDP or BJP.

Speaking to the media at the YSRC headquarters in Tadepalli, Pilli clarified that the reports about him leaving the party were false.

“The YSR family has always supported me and I remain loyal and dedicated to the YSR family although I may not be wealthy,” he asserted.

Pilli said he entered politics with the encouragement of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy and he believes in the vision of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “My journey in politics will continue with Jagan only,’’ the YSRC MP affirmed.

He pointed out that except a few, all YSRC Rajya Sabha members are firmly with the party. It was unfortunate that such baseless rumours continue to circulate despite their unwavering loyalty to the YSRC, he said.

Alla too reiterated his commitment to the YSRC and the leadership of Jagan. Both the MPs slammed the Rajya Sabha members and MLCs who left the party.

“Defection is a betrayal of the party and its leader at a time when there is no possibility of immediate replacements. Win or loss is quite common in politics, but upholding values in political life is crucial,’’ the two YSRC Rajya Sabha members asserted.