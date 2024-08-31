Rockslide in Vijayawada kills one, injures six

VIJAYAWADA: A house collapsed in the Sunnapu Battilu area under Machavaram police limits early on Saturday, resulting in one death and six injuries. The incident occurred following heavy rains from Friday evening, which triggered a minor landslide and caused a boulder to roll onto the victim’s house.

The deceased has been identified as Navudu Meghana. The six injured individuals, from two different families, were rescued and rushed to a nearby government hospital.

In response to the incident, Vijayawada East constituency MLA Gadde Ramamohan, Collector G. Srijana, and Machavaram Inspector Guru Prakash visited the site and instructed the evacuation of thatched and old houses near the hills. The Collector also advised residents in Gunadala, Moghalrajpuram, Bhavanipuram, and other hilly areas to avoid staying in poorly conditioned houses due to predicted heavy rains.

Authorities from Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) have closed the ghat road as a precautionary measure.

The heavy rainfall has caused significant flooding in Vijayawada and surrounding areas. Several low-lying regions are inundated, and most roads and streets in the city are resembling canals with water at calf level. National highways passing through the city are also affected, leading to heavy traffic jams at Benz Circle and Ramavarapadu.

Normal life in the city has been disrupted, prompting the closure of schools in Vijayawada and other parts of the state. Residents living near the Krishna River have been put on high alert.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is currently reviewing the rain and flood situation in the state and has directed officials to implement all necessary precautionary measures to prevent further incidents.