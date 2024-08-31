YSRC deplores probe against IPS officers, condemns cam incident

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC has demanded an explanation from the TDP-led NDA government with the appointment of a special officer to probe the alleged harassment of Mumbai-based actress Kadambari Jethwani and her family members by a few IPS officers.

“How come a person with previous criminal history in several States has become a victim in Andhra Pradesh?” it asked. The YSRC termed the inquiry an attempt of the NDA government to portray the senior IPS officers in a poor light.

The Opposition party also condemned the incident of Gudlavalleru Engineering College where students launched a protest alleging that two final year students had installed hidden cameras in the girls hostel washroom and recorded videos. It alleged that the State government was trying to protect the college management.

The ruling TDP countered the YSRC allegation alleging that the accused in the case worked for former Gudivada MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao alias Nani.

Strongly condemning the incident, the JSP, BJP and Congress demanded that the government conduct a through probe into it and punish the guilty. Stringent steps should be taken to ensure the safety of girls in hostels, they said.