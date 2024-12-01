Andhra Pradesh a role model in pensions, says CM Chandrababu Naidu

ANANTAPUR: Reiterating that the State government is committed to the uplift of the downtrodden and poor people, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said Andhra Pradesh is the only State in the country that provides the highest social security pension to a large number of people.

“We are providing social security pensions to 64 lakh people, and in the last five months alone we have provided Rs 18,000 crore under the NTR Bharosa scheme. Henceforth, beneficiaries who missed out on pension for a month for different reasons, they can collect it for three months at a time,” he said, while addressing a public meeting at Nemakallu village in Bommanahal mandal of Anantapur district after handing over the pension to Palthuru Rudramma, a widow, at her house in the village on Saturday.

At 9.40 pm on Saturday, a total of 60,55,945 beneficiaries were handed over Rs 2,563.01 crore as social security pensions registering 94.73% coverage of beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister asserted that the primary goal of the TDP-led NDA government is developing the State by creating wealth and distributing the fruits to the poor. He promised to transform Rayalaseema into a horticulture hub. Also, special funds will be allocated for Rayadurgam municipality after formulating an action plan for the overall development of the area, he said.