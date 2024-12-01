Andhra Pradesh a role model in pensions, says CM Chandrababu Naidu

ANANTAPUR: Reiterating that the State government is committed to the uplift of the downtrodden and poor people, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said Andhra Pradesh is the only State in the country that provides the highest social security pension to a large number of people.
“We are providing social security pensions to 64 lakh people, and in the last five months alone we have provided Rs 18,000 crore under the NTR Bharosa scheme. Henceforth, beneficiaries who missed out on pension for a month for different reasons, they can collect it for three months at a time,” he said, while addressing a public meeting at Nemakallu village in Bommanahal mandal of Anantapur district after handing over the pension to Palthuru Rudramma, a widow, at her house in the village on Saturday.
At 9.40 pm on Saturday, a total of 60,55,945 beneficiaries were handed over Rs 2,563.01 crore as social security pensions registering 94.73% coverage of beneficiaries.
The Chief Minister asserted that the primary goal of the TDP-led NDA government is developing the State by creating wealth and distributing the fruits to the poor. He promised to transform Rayalaseema into a horticulture hub. Also, special funds will be allocated for Rayadurgam municipality after formulating an action plan for the overall development of the area, he said.
The Chief Minister said the public services will be linked to technology to extend better services to the people through mobile phones. Recalling the ‘atrocious rule’ in the past five years due to which the State suffered heavily in all aspects, Naidu promised to take stern measures to ensure that there will be no land grabbings and also see to it that no sand and ganja mafia in the State.
Free solar panels will be supplied to SCs and STs under the PM Surya Ghar scheme to enable them to generate power not only for their use but also to earn some money by selling surplus power. He also promised to take measures to prevent the desertification of Rayadurgam by ensuring early completion Jeedipalli and Bhiravani Tippa projects.
PDS rice smugglers warned
Referring to the Kakinada incident involving the smuggling of PDS rice to foreign countries, he said rice traders engaged in the smuggling of PDS rice will not be spared. “There are some who are purchasing PDS rice from the poor at Rs 6 to Rs 7 per kg, recycling the same, and exporting it to foreign countries. I will not spare them. Efforts will be made to address this issue soon,” he said.