CM dissolved waqf board with a vengeance: Former Dy CM Amzad Basha

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister SB Amzad Basha, who also held the portfolio of Minorities Welfare, slammed the TDP-led NDA government’s decision scrapping the Andhra Pradesh State Waqf Board.

He also accused the Chief Minister of dissolving the Waqf Board for vengeance, stating, “Unlike Chandrababu, we did not cancel the board in 2023. The members left as per their will. But the coalition government has done it with vengeance.”

Speaking to mediapersons in Kadapa on Sunday, he claimed that Waqf Board members were appointed in line with existing guidelines in 2023 and the TDP moved the court when the Chairman was about to be elected.

“How can they (State government) dissolve the board when the matter is still under court’s purview?” he asked, and alleged that the coalition government has issued the GO revoking the board to occupy waqf lands forcibly.

“They claimed that the board was dissolved due to the cessation of activity. How can there be any activity when the matter is sub-judice,” he asked. Amzad Basha said that they will take a legal recourse. “Minorities are against the Union government’s Waqf Board (Amendment) Bill,” he asserted.