Cyclone Fengal eases Tirumala water crisis with abundant rains

TIRUMALA: Cyclone Fengal has provided a silver lining for the Tirumala region, delivering much-needed rainfall to replenish water reservoirs and mitigate a pressing water crisis.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which had implemented water rationing three months ago due to drought conditions, now finds itself relieved by the rain’s bounty.

TTD executive officer (EO) J Syamala Rao had earlier introduced rationing measures based on weather forecasts, rainfall predictions, and the impact of pilgrims on water resources. The region’s water supply heavily relies on seasonal rains, especially during late October through December.

While heavy rainfall replenished key water bodies, it also caused disruptions, including landslides and fallen trees that briefly halted traffic on the ghat roads. Disruptions were reported near the 15/8 km and 14/80 km markers due to landslides, with boulders obstructing roads.

The rain brought substantial water level improvements in critical reservoirs. The Papavinasam Reservoir reached 693.27 metres against its full reservoir level of 697.14 metres. Gogarbham Dam hit its FRL of 2,894 feet, while Akasaganga, Kumaradhara, and Pasupudhara dams recorded highest inflows.