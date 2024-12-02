Lokesh defends scrapping of waqf board, cites lack of inclusivity

VIJAYAWADA: HRD, Electronics and IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Minister for Minorities Welfare, NMD Farooq have defended the State government’s decision to dissolve the existing Waqf Board, citing its prolonged non-functionality and legal challenges.

Taking to the social media platform X, Lokesh retweeted a post by FactCheckAP.Gov clarifying the rationale behind scrapping GO No. 47.

The post explained that the Waqf Board has been inactive since March 2023, resulting in administrative stagnation and legal hurdles, including 13 writ petitions questioning its validity. Concerns also arose regarding the lack of representation for Sunni and Shia scholars, the exclusion of former MPs, the non-transparent appointment of junior advocates, and disputes over member eligibility. The inability to elect a chairman due to ongoing litigation further underscored the need for intervention.

In an official statement, NMD Farooq assured that the government will address the deficiencies in the previous board and constitute a new Waqf Board at the earliest. “The new board will ensure smooth functioning and better protection of Waqf lands across the State,” he stated.

He also lambasted the previous YSRCP government, alleging its failure to establish a functional and inclusive Waqf Board. “CM Chandrababu Naidu is committed to safeguarding Waqf properties. The new board will be constituted in strict compliance with legal provisions,” he added.