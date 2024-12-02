Andhra Pradesh

Palnadu District Police Sports & Games Meet 2024 concludes in Narasaraopet

Guntur Range IG Sarvashresth Tripathi presenting awards to winners
Guntur Range IG Sarvashresth Tripathi presenting awards to winners (Photo | Express)
GUNTUR: The Palnadu District Police Sports & Games Meet 2024, held at Kodela Sivaprasad Rao Grounds in Narasaraopet, successfully concluded on Sunday. Police personnel from four divisions—Narasaraopet, Sattenapalle, AR Headquarters, and Gurazala—participated in the event.

Organisers highlighted the importance of sports in maintaining both physical and mental health, crucial for police personnel to perform their duties effectively. Various events, including volleyball, football, kabaddi, long jump, cricket, tennis, badminton, and athletics (100 meters, 400 meters, and 800 meters), were held.

Veldurthi SI Shaik Samandar Ali from Gurazala sub-division was crowned the overall champion, while the district AR Headquarters team claimed the overall championship. Guntur Range IG Sarvasrestha Tripathi presented the awards to the winners and emphasised the role of sports in fostering teamwork.

