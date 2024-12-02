Rains batter Nellore; Tirupati farmers worried over crop loss

TIRUPATI: Coastal mandals in Nellore and Tirupati districts have been experiencing incessant rainfall since Cyclone Fengal’s landfall, and normal life has been disrupted.

In Nellore, Manubolu recorded the highest rainfall of 15 cm, followed by Indukurupeta 11 cm, Rapur 9 cm, Nellore Rural, Podalakuru and Kodavaluru 8 cm, Muthukur, Buchireddypalem, Sydapuram, Thotapalligudur and Allur 7 cm.

In Tirupati, Narayanavanam reported the highest rainfall of 18 cm, followed by Puttur 17 cm, KVB Puram and Vadamalapeta 15 cm, Tada and Pichatur 14 cm and Varadaiahpalem 11 cm. The average rainfall reported in Nellore over the past 24 hours was 43.5 mm, while it was 11 cm in Tirupati.

The unrelenting downpour has left tobacco growers in upland mandals of Nellore deeply concerned about the survival of their crops, besides affecting other farmers. The heavy rains have also disrupted normal life in urban areas like Tirupati, Nellore City, Sullurupeta, Naidupeta and Kavali.

Tobacco, aqua farmers are a worried lot

Tobacco plants in the ‘relupu’ stage are particularly vulnerable as heavy rains can loosen the soil, leading to inferior leaf growth. In black soil areas where tobacco seedlings are recently planted in muddy conditions, the risk of damage from excess moisture is even greater.

In Kandukur, green gram crops have been significantly impacted with flowers falling off in the flowering and podding stages. With more rainfall expected, farmers are bracing for potential crop losses. Aqua farmers in Nellore and Tirupati are worried about the survival of shrimp in their ponds. Aqua scientists warn that shrimp may be susceptible to white spot syndrome disease due to lower temperature during the day, with power interruptions caused by strong winds complicating the situation further.

The heavy rainfall has filled all the major dams in Tirumala close to the brim. Papavinasanam, Akashaganga, Gogarbham, Kumaradhara and Pasupudhara dams have recorded significant increase in water levels. In Srikalahasti, Swarnamukhi river is flowing at danger level. At Vakadu, officials have released water from the nearby barrage to manage the rising level. The water has reached local tanks, filling around 40% of previously empty ones. Heavy rains have caused minor landslides on the second ghat road of Tirumala at the 15th and 14th km. The TTD has cleared the debris, and ensured that there is no disruption in traffic flow.