Andhra govt launches Rs 861 crore road repair projects under pothole-free mission

GUNTUR: The State government has launched road repair projects worth Rs 861 crore under its pothole-free roads mission, set for completion before the Sankranti festival, announced R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy during his inspection in Palnadu district.

He directed officials to expedite the road repair works and highlighted that 133 road repairs spanning 935 km, costing Rs 38.65 crore, are underway in Palnadu. Proposals have also been made to expand the Narasaraopet-Chilakaluripet road to ease traffic toward Kotappakonda shrine.

A 44.60 km, two-lane road from Rajupalem to Amaravathi, costing Rs 142.80 crore, is progressing rapidly.

A flyover near Madipadu on the Krishna River, funded at Rs 60.54 crore, will be completed soon. Under the Sethu Bandhan Scheme, the Bellamkonda-Piduguralla ROB is being built with Rs 51 crore. Over Rs 58 crore from CRIF funds has been allocated for constructing two roads totaling 46 km. Flood renovation projects covering 226 km, worth Rs 20 crore, have been completed.