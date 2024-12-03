Guntur police arrest man for killing minor girl

GUNTUR: Guntur police have arrested Nagaraju (44) for allegedly killing a 13-year-old minor girl in Kothareddypalem village, Chebrole mandal of Guntur district. The girl, a Class 7 student at the local ZP High School, was found dead at Nagaraju’s house on July 15.

District SP Sathish Kumar revealed that Nagaraju, a delivery boy at a local gas company, allegedly choked the girl to death, locked her in his house, and fled the scene.

Following the complaint, the police launched a probe and formed eight special teams to track Nagaraju, who had been absconding. A manhunt was conducted across various locations.

The police circulated the accused’s photo on social media. Using advanced technology, police traced Nagaraju to Rajahmundry, where he was working at a ginning mill. He was arrested and remanded. It was also revealed that Nagaraju was involved in another murder in Ibrahimpatnam