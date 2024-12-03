Andhra Pradesh

Guntur police arrest man for killing minor girl

It was also revealed that Nagaraju was involved in another murder in Ibrahimpatnam
Guntur SP Sathish Kumar addressing the media on Monday
Guntur SP Sathish Kumar addressing the media on Monday
GUNTUR: Guntur police have arrested Nagaraju (44) for allegedly killing a 13-year-old minor girl in Kothareddypalem village, Chebrole mandal of Guntur district. The girl, a Class 7 student at the local ZP High School, was found dead at Nagaraju’s house on July 15.

District SP Sathish Kumar revealed that Nagaraju, a delivery boy at a local gas company, allegedly choked the girl to death, locked her in his house, and fled the scene.

Following the complaint, the police launched a probe and formed eight special teams to track Nagaraju, who had been absconding. A manhunt was conducted across various locations.

The police circulated the accused’s photo on social media. Using advanced technology, police traced Nagaraju to Rajahmundry, where he was working at a ginning mill. He was arrested and remanded. It was also revealed that Nagaraju was involved in another murder in Ibrahimpatnam

