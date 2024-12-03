Visually-impaired man’s support brings hope for fisherfolk in Kakinada

VIJAYAWADA: As the world observes the International Day of Persons with Disabilities this Tuesday (December 3), fisherfolk in Kakinada reflect on the decade-long support they have received from V Gangadhar, a visually -impaired man who has been a constant source of help in their community.

Gangadhar, the son of a fisherman from Muthanaga, a coastal village in Kakinada district, has never let his disability stop him from serving others.

Despite being visually-challenged, he has been a crucial figure in providing valuable assistance to the local fishing community. Speaking to TNIE, he said, “The people here face countless challenges, spending their lives at sea under dangerous conditions. I’m glad I can be there to help.”

His association with the Reliance Foundation in 2013 proved to be a turning point in his life. Gangadhar not only completed his SSC and Intermediate education but also found new ways to serve his community.

He now uses the Reliance Foundation helpline and voice messages to keep fishermen informed about weather conditions, rough seas, and ideal fishing spots.

This initiative is part of the foundation’s broader effort to enhance safety, sustainability, and profitability for India’s coastal fisherfolk.

Gangadhar also assists with issues such as biometric card registrations, pension applications, and guiding younger fishermen to access government benefits.

Alongside his wife, Nookaratnam, who is also physically challenged, he manages his household through a government disability pension and additional support from his parents. His efforts extend beyond his own livelihood. He has learned to repair handpumps, further demonstrating his resourcefulness.

His story is one of determination, showing that true vision comes from the heart.