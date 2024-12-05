YSRCP to expose NDA government ‘failures’ on various fronts

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an action plan for the party to highlight the ‘failures’ of the TDP-led NDA government on various fronts. After the YSRCP coordination meeting on Wednesday, Jagan gave a plan of action to the party cadre.

On December 11, the YSRCP will organise rallies, and submit representations to District Collectors on farmer issues. Its demands include Rs 20,000 input subsidy, MSP for paddy and revival of free crop insurance scheme. On December 27, the YSRCP will organise protests at the Transco SE and CMD offices, seeking the rollback of hiked power charges.

On January 3, it will picket Collectorates demanding payment of fees reimbursement and Vasathi Deevena dues.

“The public resentment against the coalition government is growing in less than six months of coming to office as it has failed to implement Super Six and Super Seven, and all the institutions are being weakened,” Jagan observed.