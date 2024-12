VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday accorded administrative sanction of Rs 35 crore to replace Bhu Hakku Patrams and erase the name of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from the land resurvey stones.

The Chief Commissioner of Land Administration and the Director of Survey Settlement and Land Records have been entrusted with the task.

While the cost for erasing Jagan’s name from the stones is estimated to be Rs 12.50 crore, Rs 22.50 crore is required for the replacement of Bhu Hakku Patrams, which also had the YSRCP chief’s photo and party symbol.

It has been learnt that sandpaper will first be used to smoothen the surface of the resurvey stones and then a machine will be used to remove the top layer up to 1 mm.

Speaking to TNIE, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) RP Sisodia said the process of erasing names on the survey stones has already commenced.

“The cost comes to around Rs 15 - Rs 16 per stone. The entire process will be completed in three months,” he added.

Further, he explained that the replacement of Bhu Hakku Patrams will commence shortly after the new documents are printed.

“These documents will have a QR code, through which information about the land parcel, including the ownership and other details, will be saved digitally and can be accessed easily.”

‘It’s a blatant misuse of power for publicity’

Soon after forming the government, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had released a white paper on lands and stated that the previous YSRCP regime had spent Rs 640 crore to imprint YSRCP logos and party colours on 74.6 lakh resurvey stones and Jagan’s photos on Bhu Hakku Patrams.

Naidu had pointed out that any government document or object should only carry the State Emblem to ensure authenticity. “This was a blatant misuse of power for personal publicity. This has put a great burden on the State exchequer,” observed a senior leader of the ruling coalition.