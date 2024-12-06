Andhra Pradesh govt signs MoU with Google to advance AI

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has signed a key agreement with Google to foster advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Google Maps India General Manager Lalita Ramani and AP Real-Time Governance (RTG) Secretary Suresh Kumar in the presence of Human Resource Development and RTG Minister Nara Lokesh at the Secretariat on Thursday.

As per the agreement, Google will conduct skill development programmes in schools and colleges to prepare students for AI-driven opportunities. It will also offer AI training for startups, traditional industries, and small businesses. The collaboration will support the integration of AI and Machine Learning (ML) solutions in key areas like healthcare and environmental sustainability while facilitating the development of digital infrastructure to foster economic growth and build a robust AI startup ecosystem.

Lokesh said the MoU aims to improve ease of living and make essential services accessible to people via technology, eliminating the need for them to visit government offices.

Expressing optimism over the transformative impact of the partnership, he explained that the State government aims to create an AI-based ecosystem, simplify operations in complex sectors, and make AI-driven benefits accessible to the public.

He stressed that this initiative aligns with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of using advanced technology to enhance public services and create global opportunities for the State’s youth in AI-driven industries.

Lalita Ramani reiterated Google’s commitment to societal progress through AI. She praised the State’s vision of leveraging AI for faster, better public services. Ramani explained Google’s dedication to basic research for solving global challenges and fostering community-driven advancements in AI.

Economic Development Board CEO CM Saikanth Varma, RTGS CEO Dinesh Kumar, CMO Secretary Karthikeya Mishra and Senior Officer Yuvraj from the AP Government Investments Department were present during the MoU signing ceremony. Earlier, Google Cloud India Vice-President and Country MD Bikram Singh Bedi met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his Undavalli residence.

Describing the agreement as a significant step forward, Naidu said, “The partnership will integrate AI solutions to accelerate AP’s growth. It aligns with our vision of leveraging technology to empower citizens and businesses, fostering innovation and development across the State.” Bikram Singh Bedi remarked, “The partnership with AP aims to leverage AI to build a skilled workforce, support startups, and address key areas like healthcare and sustainability, driving progress and inclusive development across the State.”