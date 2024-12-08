CM and people of Andhra Pradesh get invitation for Mahakumbh

VIJAYAWADA: Uttar Pradesh government has invited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and people of Andhra Pradesh to take part in the Mahakumbh scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 26 at Prayagraj.

The invitation to this effect from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was handed over to Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday by UP Deputy Chief Minister Kesav Prasad Maurya who was accompanied by BJP State in-charge Siddharthnath Singh.

During the meeting, Ganga water was ceremoniously presented to Chandrababu Naidu, who in turn honoured the visiting dignitaries. The Chief Minister assured the visiting dignitaries of providing pandals for devotees attending the Maha Kumbh Mela from TTD.

Maurya described Mahakumbh as a spiritual and cultural beacon of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, Samaveshi Bharat” under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Maurya highlighted the UP government’s commitment to making the upcoming Mahakumbh a historic event. Recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the Mahakumbh will once again be held on the holy land of Prayag after a gap of 12 years, he said.