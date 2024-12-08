Vijayawada West MLA Sujana launches ‘Vidyaannapurna’ programme

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada West MLA Sujana Chowdary launched a mid-day meal initiative, ‘Vidyaannapurna,’ for students at the Government Urdu Junior College in Vidyadharapuram on Saturday. Funded personally through the Sujana Foundation, the scheme aims to support students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

At the launch, MLA Chowdary highlighted his commitment to fulfilling election promises. He cited earlier efforts by the foundation, including reconstructing unsafe walls at the college, and emphasized his dedication to addressing students’ challenges. The foundation also provides evening snacks to students at Gandhiji Municipal School.

Chowdary reiterated his focus on the development of Vijayawada West and welfare measures for residents, promising to resolve constituency issues and improve the region. He also praised the success of Mega Parent-Teacher Meetings and the coalition government’s focus on public welfare initiatives.