SECI deal: DISCOMs expecting 1k MW in Jan

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the State government is yet to take a decision on the deal with SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India), a public sector company, power distribution companies in Andhra Pradesh (APDISCOMs) are set to go ahead with the agreement. While explaining the energy status in the State, APDISCOMs in its Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) and Tariff Proposal for the Retail Supply Business for financial year 2025-26 to Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) mentioned about the power supply from SECI.

Uncertainty prevails over the deal considering the controversy surrounding the agreement that was signed by the previous YSRCP dispensation, led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. There has been an increasing demand by Opposition parties and people’s organisations to scrap the deal, citing severe burden on the people of the State as prices of solar energy are expected to drop in the coming years.

The State government is taking time to take a decision on the matter, given the fact that not honouring the deal can have serious consequences on the cash-strapped State. If the government decides to scrap the deal, it has to pay anywhere between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 2,800 crore to SECI. It might also send a wrong message to potential investors.

To supply free power to the farming community, reduce power procurement costs and subsidy burden on the government, the three DISCOMs had entered into a Power Sale Agreement (PSA) with SECI on December 1, 2021, for the procurement of 7,000 MW in three tranches. While 3,000 MW each in two tranches was to be procured in October 2024 and 2025, 1,000 MW was to be procured in October 2026.