12-member ganja peddling gang arrested in Prakasam

The Prakasam police arrested a 12 member Ganja smuggling, selling and consuming Gang on Monday and seized 4 Kg Ganja stocks with Rs 10 k cash from the possession of the accused.
ONGOLE: Prakasam district Police arrested a 12-member gang for transporting and selling ganja. They seized 4 kg ganja and `10,000 in cash from their procession here on Monday.

The operation was carried out by Ongole DSP R Srinivasa Rao along with the Ongole-Rural CI N Srikanth Babu, Ongole-1 Town SI P Siva Naga Raju, Maddipadu SI- B Siva Ramaiah. They produced the arrested persons and seized ganja stock before media.

Based on a tip-off, the police team raided and arrested the gang near a closed spinning mill, which was their spot of operation, and seized the ganja and a case has been registered under NDPS Act with Maddipadu Police Station.

The arrested persons hails from Odisha, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

