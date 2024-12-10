12-member ganja peddling gang arrested in Prakasam

ONGOLE: Prakasam district Police arrested a 12-member gang for transporting and selling ganja. They seized 4 kg ganja and `10,000 in cash from their procession here on Monday.

The operation was carried out by Ongole DSP R Srinivasa Rao along with the Ongole-Rural CI N Srikanth Babu, Ongole-1 Town SI P Siva Naga Raju, Maddipadu SI- B Siva Ramaiah. They produced the arrested persons and seized ganja stock before media.

Based on a tip-off, the police team raided and arrested the gang near a closed spinning mill, which was their spot of operation, and seized the ganja and a case has been registered under NDPS Act with Maddipadu Police Station.

The arrested persons hails from Odisha, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.