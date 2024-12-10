Cybercrime police question Avinash Reddy’s PA Bandi Raghava Reddy

KADAPA: Bandi Raghava Reddy, personal assistant (PA) of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, appeared before cybercrime police for questioning on Monday.

Pulivendula DSP Murali Naik issued a notice under Section 41A, summoning Bandi to the police station. Accompanied by his lawyer Obul Reddy, he responded to the notice.

Bandi faces serious allegations in connection with a case involving YSRCP social media co-convenor Varra Ravindra Reddy.

A case was registered against Bandi for allegedly providing offensive content that was used in derogatory posts targeting APCC president YS Sharmila Reddy, her mother YS Vijayamma, and YS Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter N Sunitha. After being on the run for over a month, Bandi returned to Pulivendula recently.