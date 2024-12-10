Man found dead in Andhra theatre during 'Pushpa 2' screening

ANANTAPUR: A man was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside the Palace Cinema Theatre during a screening of the Pushpa 2 film in Rayadurgam town of Anantapur district.

The incident has drawn criticism toward the theatre management for allegedly continuing the screening despite the fatality, sparking outrage among locals.

The victim, identified as Madhyanappa, a father of four and a labourer from Udegolam village, had gone to watch the film in a reportedly intoxicated state. According to the police, Madhyanappa consumed more alcohol inside the theatre and was later found dead by cleaning staff around 6 pm, after the matinee show.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Babu stated that it remains unclear when exactly he died. Family members, upon learning of his death, rushed to the theatre and were appalled to see the movie still being screened as his body lay unattended.