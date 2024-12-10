Man found dead in Andhra theatre during 'Pushpa 2' screening

ANANTAPUR: A man was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside the Palace Cinema Theatre during a screening of the Pushpa 2 film in Rayadurgam town of Anantapur district.
The incident has drawn criticism toward the theatre management for allegedly continuing the screening despite the fatality, sparking outrage among locals.
The victim, identified as Madhyanappa, a father of four and a labourer from Udegolam village, had gone to watch the film in a reportedly intoxicated state. According to the police, Madhyanappa consumed more alcohol inside the theatre and was later found dead by cleaning staff around 6 pm, after the matinee show.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Babu stated that it remains unclear when exactly he died. Family members, upon learning of his death, rushed to the theatre and were appalled to see the movie still being screened as his body lay unattended.
The confrontation between the family and theater staff escalated into a heated argument, necessitating police intervention to halt the screening. A case has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, and investigations are ongoing.
This tragic event follows another incident tied to Pushpa 2. During the film’s premiere on December 4 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, a stampede occurred when fans rushed to see actor Allu Arjun, who made an unannounced appearance. The chaos claimed the life of a 35-year-old woman and left her 13-year-old son hospitalized. Police have since filed cases against Allu Arjun and the theatre management for their roles in the overcrowding and poor safety measures.
In response to the Hyderabad tragedy, Allu Arjun pledged Rs 25 lakhs to the deceased woman’s family and promised to cover the medical expenses of her son. However, the recurring incidents associated with the film have raised serious concerns about safety and management responsibilities during high-profile screenings.