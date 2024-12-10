Minors in teacher’s death case sent to juvenile home

KADAPA: The two minor students, accused in the death of a teacher at the Urdu Zilla Parishad High School in Kothapalli of Rayachoti, have been sent to a juvenile home on Monday.
The incident occurred on December 5, and the minors were identified as the culprits during the investigation, Rayachoti Urban CI Chandrasekhar said.
The students, both from Class 9, were accused of assaulting their teacher, Ajaz Ahmed, leading to his death. Following the investigation, the minors were presented before the Juvenile Court on December 7. As per the court’s directives, they were shifted to the Kadapa Juvenile Home, he confirmed.
Speaking on the issue, Rayachoti DSP Krishnamohan stated that the case was initially registered as a suspicious death under IPC Section 304 Part 2. After questioning other teachers and students, the police identified that the two students are responsible for the attack.