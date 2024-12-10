Police conduct raids at 18 spas in Guntur, 10 women rescued

GUNTUR: Raids were conducted at 18 spas in Guntur West and South divisions over the past few days to crack down on unlawful activities such as cross-gender massage and flesh trade.

Speaking to TNIE, ASP Supraja explained that under the instructions of Guntur district SP Sathish Kumar, special teams -- comprising DSPs, CIs, SIs, and women constables -- identified unlawful activities at a spa in Lakshmipuram. The owner of the spa, manager and three customers were arrested for indulging in illegal activities and flesh trade. The police also rescued 10 victims.

One of the spas where inspection was conducted has been sealed. Cases have been booked under relevant sections. Pattabhipuram police are investigating whether the spa centres have permissions and licenses to operate. While some of the employees were reportedly from Thailand, few others hailed from various parts of the State. The women employees were shifted to rescue homes.