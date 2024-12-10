YSRCP complains to SC Commission, NHRC against police torture in Dalit Youth Puli Sagar case

Sagar said he was summoned to Prakash Nagar police station in connection with a social media post questioning the flood relief claims of TDP MLA Adireddy Srinivas. Sagar said he was verbally abused, stripped and locked in a cell guarded by women constables, and Inspector Sk Baji threatened to kill him.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the YSRCP leaders condemned the police highhandedness.

“The violation of Sagar’s constitutional rights, including the right to life, and freedom of expression, is unacceptable in a democratic society,” the YSRCP leaders observed.