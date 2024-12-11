Andhra Pradesh

Guntur police arrest 10 inter-district thieves, seize gold worth Rs 1 lakh

The arrests followed an investigation into a series of thefts committed by individuals posing as auto drivers.
GUNTUR: Guntur police have arrested 10 inter-district thieves after busting three gangs on Tuesday and seized Rs 50,000 in cash, gold worth Rs 1 lakh and three autos.

The arrests followed an investigation into a series of thefts committed by individuals posing as auto drivers. Over the past few months, under the Tenali III Town police limits, these suspects stole cash, gold, and mobile phones from unsuspecting passengers.

Acting on a tip-off, police tracked down the suspects, who were found to be involved in similar crimes across Guntur, Prakasam, Palnadu, and NTR districts. The accused were apprehended under the guidance of SP Sathish Kumar.

He said while some auto drivers are helping the community by assisting elderly passengers and returning lost items, others are tarnishing the profession by committing crimes. He advised vehicle owners to vet rental agreements thoroughly and urged the public to report suspicious activity by calling toll-free number 112.

