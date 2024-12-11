Heavy rains likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh for next two days

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains are expected in isolated parts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema over the next two days due to a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the low-pressure area, which formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining east Equatorial Indian Ocean, became well-marked by 8:30 AM IST on Tuesday. An associated upper-air cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. The system is likely to move west-northwestward toward the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coasts in the next 24 hours.

In light of the heavy rain forecast, the State government has instructed district collectors and joint collectors in affected regions to take necessary precautions. The Agriculture Department has also advised farmers to refrain from harvesting crops during the rain.