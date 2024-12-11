Prakasam soldier dies after stepping on landmine in Jammu’s Poonch

ONGOLE: In a tragic incident on Monday, Indian Army Havildar Varikuntla Venkata Subbaiah (44), from Ravipadu village in Prakasam district, lost his life after stepping on a landmine planted by terrorists in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Subbaiah, serving in the 25th Rashtriya Rifles battalion, was on patrol duty at the border when the explosion occurred.

The district Sainik Welfare Department confirmed that Subbaiah had married a woman from Anantapur and had two children.

His family had moved to Anantapur a few years ago, while his mother still resides in Ravipadu village.

The news of his death has deeply saddened the local community, particularly the families of army personnel in Cumbham and surrounding areas, many of whom are connected to the armed forces.

Military authorities notified Subbaiah’s family on Tuesday, and his mortal remains are expected to arrive in Anantapur in the coming days, where the family plans to conduct his last rites.