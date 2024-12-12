People vexed with NDA government: Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated that people have been vexed with the TDP-led NDA government in just six months as it has failed on all fronts. “It is time we speak up against the false propaganda and diversion politics,” he said.

Addressing the local body leaders from Prakasam district on Wednesday, Jagan accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of engaging in diversion politics to cover up the NDA government’s failures.

“We have taken up the agitation path to highlight the anti-people policies,” he said.

The NDA government has failed to implement its election promises. In contrast, the YSRCP government had evolved a welfare calendar, and strictly followed it in implementation of schemes through direct benefit transfer without giving any scope for irregularities, he highlighted.

“The coalition government has done away with all the welfare schemes we implemented. Farmers are not getting MSP for their produce. Fee has not been reimbursed, affecting students. Power charges have been increased burdening the people,” he highlighted.

On the controversy over PDS rice, Jagan questioned how the government could spread false claims when the entire machinery and security is under its control.

He accused Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav’s relatives of monopolising rice exports while misrepresenting facts.