Rajamahendravaram-Delhi direct flight launched

The Union Minister described the launch as fulfilling a long-cherished dream of the people of the Godavari region. Highlighting the NDA government’s achievements, he said the number of airports in India had increased from 74 to 158 between 2014 and 2024, with plans to establish 50 more in the next five years. He appreciated MP Purandeswari for her efforts in introducing the Delhi flight.

He also announced plans to introduce direct flights to Jaipur, Varanasi, Shirdi, Tirupati, Ahmedabad, and other cities. With the new service, residents of the Godavari region no longer need to travel to Vijayawada or Visakhapatnam to connect to international destinations.

Purandeswari stressed the importance of these services, particularly for North Indian visitors during the 2027 Godavari Pushkarams, and urged the Minister to expedite airport expansion works.