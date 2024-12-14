Andhra Pradesh minister Lokesh promises to solve Telangana migrants’ issue

VIJAYAWADA: Holding the 51st Praja Darbar at his Undavalli residence on Friday, HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh received grievances from a cross section of people. M Obulamma from Sri Sathya Sai district sought justice as her son Mekala Gautam died by suicide due to the alleged harassment of YSRCP leader Eedarapalli Rammohan. Lokesh promised to take appropriate action after conducting a through probe into the incident.

Migrants from Telangana, who have been residing in Vijayawada for the past two decades, urged the HRD Minister to look into the delay in issuing BC D caste certificates. “The delay has impacted our access to government welfare schemes and jobs,” the Migrants said.

Jagadish Kumar of NTR district, who was cheated of `5 lakh by an individual with a promise of providing him a job during the YSRCP regime, appealed for justice. T Ramu from Visakhapatnam sought the filling of 80 backlog posts for the differently-abled in Andhra University. Lokesh promised to take prompt action.

Representatives of the Computer Teachers Welfare Association urged the government to provide job opportunities to 7,247 computer teachers, who were terminated in 2013. Lokesh assured them that he would look into the matter.

Residents of Jagananna Colony in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency sought basic amenities.

Lokesh promised to initiate action in this regard.