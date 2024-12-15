Andhra Pradesh bags Energy Conservation Award

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh secured first prize in the State Energy Efficiency Performance Award (Group 2) category of the National Energy Conservation Awards-2024 for its consistent performance in promoting and implementing Energy Efficiency (EE) and conservation measures in buildings, industry municipal, agriculture and transport sectors.

On the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Naik presented the award to AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. APSECM Joint Secretary of Energy and Chief Executive Officer of (SECM) BAVP Kumara Reddy received the award on behalf of AP government.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has divided the States into four groups based on their energy consumption. Andhra Pradesh comes under the Group-II category, with total final energy consumption (TFEC) in the range of 5 to 15 million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe). The State was chosen as the best performer in Group-II and achieved 87.25 points in SEEI 2024, improving its score by around 4.8% compared to its score of 83.25 points in 2023.

Kumara Reddy thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar, and Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand for their continuous support and guidance to APSECM towards Energy Efficiency.