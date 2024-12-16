Mothers must protect youth from drugs: Minister Vangalapudi Anitha

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP-led NDA government is committed to making Andhra Pradesh free from ganja and narcotic substances, said Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Sunday. Speaking at the ‘Save the Girl Child 2K Run’ organised by Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu in Palakollu, she announced the formation of the Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) to combat ganja smuggling and peddling. She urged mothers to act as the first line of defence at home to protect their children from addiction and guide them away from harmful influences.

Addressing the gathering, Anitha emphasised the role of narcotics in increasing crime in the State, blaming the YSRC regime for turning the State into a hub for ganja consumption. She revealed that TDP’s recent efforts, including forming a subcommittee and launching EAGLE, have yielded positive results in curbing the menace over the past six months. The Minister applauded Rama Naidu for creating awareness about women’s safety through the 2K run, stressing that true heroes are those who respect women, not those indulging in drug abuse. She called on parents to remain vigilant.