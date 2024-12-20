TTD comes up with ‘Tirumala Vision’ on lines of Swarna Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the initiation of formulating ‘Tirumala Vision 2047’ in line with the ‘Swarna Andhra Vision-2047’ document.

The TTD Board, in its recent meeting, had approved the initiative to focus on planned development, environmental management, and heritage conservation in Tirumala. To advance this objective, the TTD has floated a Request for Proposal (RFP), inviting reputed agencies to contribute to this plan.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had emphasised on the need to balance traditional aesthetics with modern functionality in Tirumala’s development.

The TTD seeks to transform Tirumala into a globally recognised model of spiritual and sustainable development. The Vision Document will outline strategies for sustainable growth that respect Tirumala’s religious sanctity while incorporating modern urban planning principles.

The TTD has invited proposals from agencies with expertise in urban planning, architecture, heritage conservation, and environmental management. Interested agencies are required to submit their proposals within three weeks.

The scope of work includes preparation of a long-term strategy for Tirumala’s development, revising the zonal development plan to address current and future needs, formulating design strategies to enhance pilgrim facilities while preserving Tirumala’s cultural ethos, and proposing actionable plans for priority infrastructure projects.