2.47L cases pending in AP High Court: Minister

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 2,47,097 cases are pending in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, and 9,04,462 cases in the District and Subordinate Courts of AP. Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal provided the information to the Rajya Sabha on December 19, in reply to a question raised by MP Parimal Nathwani.

According to the Minister’s statement tabled in the Rajya Sabha, 82,640 cases are pending in the Supreme Court, 61,80,878 cases in the High Courts and 4,62,34,646 cases in the District and Subordinate Courts. Further, eight posts of judges are vacant in the High Court of AP against the sanctioned strength of 37, while 59 posts of judges are vacant in the District and Subordinate Courts against the sanctioned strength of 623.

Against the sanctioned strength of 1,122 judges, 368 posts are vacant in the High Courts of the country, the Union Minister informed.