GMC council meeting focuses on major issues & development of city

GUNTUR: A general body meeting, chaired by Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, was held at the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Council Hall on Saturday to address issues across the 57 divisions of the city. The agenda included 99 questions, 153 proposals, and 107 preambles.

Key topics discussed included delays in constructing Road Under Bridges (RUBs) and Road Over Bridges (ROBs). Officials resolved to coordinate with MPs, MLAs, and the Roads & Buildings (R&B) department to expedite permissions from the Centre. Progress of the AMRUT water scheme in Gorantla, interruptions in water supply, sanitation in merged villages and slums, illegal hoardings, street lighting, TIDCO housing projects, and road repairs were also reviewed.

Corporators suggested recruiting additional sanitation staff to launch special drives for preventing seasonal diseases. Mayor Naidu emphasised that city development must remain the priority, transcending caste and political differences.

The Council announced that discussions on pending agenda items will continue on December 28. GMC chief P Srinivasulu, MLCs KS Lakshman Rao and Chandragiri Yesuratnam, Guntur East MLA Mohammad Nazeer, Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi, Prathipadu MLA Burla Ramanjaneyulu, Deputy Mayors Shaik Sajeela and Diamond Babu, council members, and others were present.