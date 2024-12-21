In report to CM Chandrababu Naidu, Health Ministry lists out achievements in first six months

VIJAYAWADA: The Ministry of Health, Family Welfare, and Medical Education has submitted a six-month performance report to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, showcasing achievements under key health schemes.

Launched on November 14, the universal cancer screening initiative under NCD 3.0 has reached 33.58 lakh individuals, detecting 29,469 suspected cancer cases for further treatment.

The Rashtriya Bala Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) screened 70 lakh students for diseases and disabilities, leading to 488 surgeries, including 108 cleft lip corrections and 24 cochlear implants.

Three City Diagnostic Centres in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati now offer 87 diagnostic tests, reducing costs for the urban and rural poor. Emergency care saw a boost with e-ICU facilities launched at Rampachodavaram and Parvathipuram area hospitals in partnership with Aster Ramesh Hospitals.

The Gundeku Bharosa (STEMI) Programme expanded critical heart care to 22 hospitals and 234 CHCs, saving 971 lives with free Teneplex injections worth Rs 45,000 each.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav’s 30-point action plan, announced in August, has enhanced patient care at General Government Hospitals (GGHs) through monthly reviews.

The AYUSH budget saw a 400-fold hike to Rs 84 crore for 2024-25. Disaster readiness improved with a Rs 14 crore Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Medical Management Centre at Visakhapatnam Institute of Medical Sciences. Nearly 10 critical care blocks with 75 beds each were built at district hospitals for Rs 230 crore. A Metropolitan Surveillance Unit was set up at GGH-Guntur for Rs 20 crore to monitor disease outbreaks in Guntur and Vijayawada.

Jan Aushadi Kendras were established in 25 hospitals, with plans for expansion. Government medical colleges are preparing for National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) participation to improve teaching standards.

Officials said the report underscores AP’s commitment to accessible, quality healthcare.