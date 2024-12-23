Drones substitute cops in CM Chandrababu Naidu’s security cover

VIJAYAWADA: Following the directives of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the security detail assigned to him has been significantly reduced. Only 121 police personnel have been deployed outside his residence in Undavalli, which is just one-fifth of the 980 officers who were assigned to guard the residence of YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Tadepalli during his tenure as Chief Minister. It has been reported that `90 crore was spent annually on Jagan’s security.

Despite having Z+ security coverage, Naidu instructed police officers not to deploy a large number of personnel during his field visits to avoid inconveniencing the public. Government sources have noted that Naidu’s convoy consists of 11 vehicles, compared to the 17 vehicles in Jagan’s convoy.

During a recent visit to the Polavaram Irrigation Project site, Naidu observed the extensive security measures and recommended that the District Collector and Superintendent of Police consider deploying drones instead.

Drones monitor CM’s house surroundings

Naidu is said to have advised that except in sensitive areas, such as Agency regions and remote locations, there is no need for a heavy police presence.

As a result, security officials have decided to use autonomous drones for surveillance around Naidu’s residence in Undavalli. According to the programme, the drones will monitor the surrounding areas every two hours, recording video footage. If suspicious activity is detected, an alert will be sent to the monitoring team, who will then analyse the data and take appropriate action.

Security officials have confirmed that while the necessary personnel will be maintained, technology will also be leveraged to ensure his safety.