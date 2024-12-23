SwetchaSAT payload on ISRO’s PSLV mission

GUNTUR: Aerospace start-up N Space Tech, based in Tenali, is set to launch its first payload in the SwetchaSAT-Vx series later this month. The payload is a scientific or technological instrument carried on board a satellite for the specific purpose. The SwetchaSAT-Vo will be aboard the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C60 mission, scheduled for the last week of December.

The payload is one of 24 being tested on the fourth stage of the PSLV rocket under the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM-4) platform. The payload, developed entirely in-house by N Space Tech, is designed to advance communication technologies across a wide frequency range from UHF (Ultra High Frequency) to Ku-bands (K-under). Its indigenous communication, power, and payload subsystems emphasise local innovation and engineering.

ISRO’s POEM or PS4-OP facilitates experimental payload testing for start-ups and internal scientific teams, fostering innovation in space technology. Among the key highlights of the SwetchaSAT-V0 mission is the validation of an indigenously developed UHF communication module, which aims to strengthen global satellite communication systems. N Space Tech Founder Divya Kothamasu said, “SwetchaSAT-V0 represents our commitment to developing reliable satellite communication systems. This mission is a step toward creating solutions that enhance industries and improve global connectivity.”

The payload, which took over a year to develop, involved a team of 25 engineers. It sets the foundation for future payloads in the SwetchaSAT-Vx series, featuring advanced communication modules and ground station technologies to extend capabilities up to Ku band frequencies. This mission includes biological experiments involving plant materials like spinach and cowpea, along with gut bacteria. These experiments aim to study the effects of space conditions on biological materials, offering opportunities for academic institutions to conduct research in space.

The mission’s main objective, however, is the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDEX), where ISRO will demonstrate the docking and undocking of two Indian satellites in space for the first time. This achievement would position India alongside the US, Russia, and China as one of the few nations with space docking capabilities.