Andhra police identify body delivered in parcel, suspect named

VIJAYAWADA: The West Godavari district police on Monday identified the deceased in the sensational ‘body in a parcel box’ case and named a key suspect.

The deceased, Barre Pardalayya, of Gandhinagaram village in Kalla mandal, was found dead in a parcel received by Naga Thulasi of Yendagandi village on December 19. Along with the body, the parcel contained a note demanding Rs 1.3 crore in ransom and threatening dire consequences if the demand was not met.

West Godavari Superintendent of Police (SP) Adnan Nayeem Asmi confirmed that Pardalayya had been missing for a week before his body was discovered. A missing persons report had been filed in his local police station. The investigation revealed that the prime suspect, Siddharth Varma, the complainant Thulasi’s brother-in-law, may have committed the murder. Police believe Varma targeted Thulasi due to prior financial disputes between their families.

Special teams have been deployed to track the absconding Varma, who allegedly sent the body in a parcel using the name of the Kshatriya Seva Samithi. Thulasi had earlier received building materials, including tiles and paints, from the Samithi as part of a financial aid request for house construction. SP Asmi explained that Varma exploited this arrangement to deliver the gruesome package under the guise of electrical appliances promised by the Samithi.

Authorities also released images of the suspect and his vehicle to aid in the manhunt. “We are investigating the motive behind Pardalayya’s murder and working to apprehend Varma,” Asmi stated. This shocking case has gripped West Godavari, raising concerns about the lengths individuals may go to in personal vendettas.