Focus on zero poverty, sustainable growth: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant step towards strengthening governance, and enhancing the capacity of the State government employees, a high-level review meeting was conducted by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with the Capacity Building Commission (CBC), and the State Government’s Capacity Building Unit at the Secretariat on Tuesday.
The meeting aimed to review the progress of ongoing capacity-building programmes discuss future strategies for effective governance.
The Chief Minister emphasised that the vision for capacity building should extend beyond government employees, and cover all the citizens of Andhra Pradesh. He stressed that empowering the people of the State is crucial for realising the goals of Zero Poverty and Sustainable Development.
The Chief Minister also reiterated the importance of incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Technology courses in the iGoT Portal, aligning with the vision of modernising governance and fostering innovation. Further, discussions were held on the establishment of a Global Institute of Good Governance in Amaravati, which will focus on promoting best practices in governance and capacity development across the State.
On the occasion, Naidu announced that the State Learning Week, a key component of the Capacity Building initiatives, will be observed in the third week of January 2025. The event will offer a platform for skill-building, knowledge-sharing, and fostering collaborative efforts for effective governance.
Additionally, the development of the course ‘Swarna Andhra Pradesh’ on the iGoT Portal was discussed. This course will be integral in shaping the State’s vision for sustainable growth and prosperity. The review meeting also saw deliberations on the development of a Capacity Building Plan for five critical departments in the State to ensure targeted courses for skill enhancement.
“In a knowledge-driven economy, staying updated with the latest skills is crucial. As part of our efforts to enhance efficiency of governance in Andhra Pradesh, I am pleased to announce the acceptance of the Training Policy recommendations from the Capacity Building Commission. These recommendations will serve as the foundation for establishing the Global Institute of Good Governance (GIGG) in Amaravati to drive transformative capacity-building initiatives".
"Key programs such as Mission Karmayogi will utilise advanced technologies like AI for targeted skill development, guided by a comprehensive skill census. Training will begin with critical departments such as Police, Revenue, MAUD, PR&RD, Agriculture, Education, and Health. The Government of Andhra Pradesh is also exploring innovative workspace solutions, including Work From Home models, to enhance productivity and efficiency,” Naidu posted on ‘X’.
Capacity Building Commission Chairman Adil Zainulbhai, while praising the efforts of Andhra Pradesh, congratulated the State for successfully onboarding over 7 lakh employees within 24 hours on the iGoT Portal, which is a national record. This remarkable achievement highlights the commitment of the State government towards fostering a skilled and knowledgeable workforce.