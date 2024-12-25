Focus on zero poverty, sustainable growth: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant step towards strengthening governance, and enhancing the capacity of the State government employees, a high-level review meeting was conducted by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with the Capacity Building Commission (CBC), and the State Government’s Capacity Building Unit at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The meeting aimed to review the progress of ongoing capacity-building programmes discuss future strategies for effective governance.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the vision for capacity building should extend beyond government employees, and cover all the citizens of Andhra Pradesh. He stressed that empowering the people of the State is crucial for realising the goals of Zero Poverty and Sustainable Development.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the importance of incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Technology courses in the iGoT Portal, aligning with the vision of modernising governance and fostering innovation. Further, discussions were held on the establishment of a Global Institute of Good Governance in Amaravati, which will focus on promoting best practices in governance and capacity development across the State.

On the occasion, Naidu announced that the State Learning Week, a key component of the Capacity Building initiatives, will be observed in the third week of January 2025. The event will offer a platform for skill-building, knowledge-sharing, and fostering collaborative efforts for effective governance.

Additionally, the development of the course ‘Swarna Andhra Pradesh’ on the iGoT Portal was discussed. This course will be integral in shaping the State’s vision for sustainable growth and prosperity. The review meeting also saw deliberations on the development of a Capacity Building Plan for five critical departments in the State to ensure targeted courses for skill enhancement.