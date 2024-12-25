Stop acting in a vindictive manner against YSRC cadre: Party coordinator Sajjala to NDA

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP State coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Tuesday slammed the TDP-led NDA government for acting in a ‘vindictive manner’, targeting its political opponents. “On one hand it is implicating YSRCP leaders and sympathisers in false cases, on the other it is attempting to close the cases pending against the ruling party leaders,” he alleged.

Speaking to mediapersons after visiting Nandigam Suresh in Guntur jail, Sajjala denounced the NDA government’s harsh treatment of the former MP, including denial of basic amenities like access to drinking water.

He accused the NDA government of misusing its power to settle political scores against YSRCP leaders, activists and supporters. “Suresh has been imprisoned for nearly four months on fabricated charges with no substantial evidence.

He is being denied bail due to direct interference of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and his son and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh,” Sajjala charged.

He said the previous YSRCP regime had never resorted to such vindictive acts against its political opponents.

“If the YSRCP regime had acted similarly, Naidu would have been in jail within three months after losing power. The NDA government should focus on governance rather than indulging in vendetta politics,” he advised.

Sajjala cautioned the coalition government against continuing its oppressive policies, stating that such actions would lead to public outrage and internal discord within the ruling alliance. He exuded confidence that the YSRCP would return to power in the State.

YSRCP cadre would not be demoralised by the NDA government’s vendetta politics. “Seasons keep changing, and governments are not there to stay forever, and those who try to manipulate the systems, should have to pay a heavy price,” he observed.