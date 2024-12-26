Govt aims to set ‘Andhra Model’ as a benchmark in school education

VIJAYAWADA: The School Education Department, under the leadership of HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, has brought groundbreaking reforms in the State’s school education system, aiming to establish the ‘Andhra Model’ as a benchmark for the nation. These efforts are part of a comprehensive strategy to enhance the quality and accessibility of education across the State.

Upon taking office, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu addressed the pressing issue of teacher shortages by signing the Mega DSC file to fill 16,347 vacant posts.

The State government also conducted the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) transparently with 1,87,256 candidates qualifying. An additional 9,197 teacher posts were filled through adjustments, ensuring minimal classroom disruption.

Key initiatives include depoliticising schools by removing political imagery and naming schemes after inspirational figures. School Management Committee elections and mega parent-teacher meetings were held statewide, engaging 44,000 schools. Collaborations with UNICEF and other organisations have enhanced teaching practices, while over 84,000 out-of-school children have been integrated into the mainstream.

Infrastructure upgrades are underway with new rating systems, improved Mid-Day Meal menus, and holistic report cards that include health profiles. Free textbooks, notebooks, and bags are now provided to Intermediate students, and working hours of government colleges have been extended from 9 am to 5 pm.

The government is aligning curriculum with the National Education Policy-2020 and preparing for significant curriculum changes in 2025-26. Plans are in place for state-level Science expos, sports meets, and improved vocational education with dual certifications.

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyarthi Mitra Scheme will provide new uniforms and study materials to students in the next academic year. Digital tools like dashboards and the ‘One School-One App’ are monitoring performance, while WhatsApp groups connect students, parents, and teachers.

The HRD Minister’s reforms are already showing results, positioning AP as a leader in educational innovation and quality standards.