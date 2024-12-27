Jagan’s Tughlaq acts led to power tariff hike: AP energy minister

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the opposition YSRCP geared up to organise Statewide protests resenting the power tariff hike by the TDP-led NDA government, Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar squarely blamed former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the increase of electricity charges.

Gottipati said Jagan had reached another milestone in his ‘Tughlaq acts’, alleging that he himself initiated protests against the electricity charges he had previously proposed to increase. He accused Jagan of burdening the people with his ill-advised decisions during his tenure.

In a release issued on Thursday, the Energy Minister stated that when the TDP handed over power to the YSRCP in 2019, Andhra Pradesh was a power surplus state. However, Jagan’s government turned it into a power deficit State within five years due to poor decisions and corruption. He claimed that Jagan cancelled power purchase agreements, threatened solar and wind energy investors, and drove them out of the State, causing the loss of 10,000 MW of renewable energy.

He also accused Jagan of ruining APGENCO. In the name of addressing a power deficit, the YSRCP government purchased electricity at inflated prices-between Rs 8 and Rs 14 per unit, while it was available at Rs 5 per unit. These overpriced purchases, he said, were made to benefit Jagan’s close associates and earn commissions.