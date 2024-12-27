YSRCP to stage protest against power tariff hike today

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRCP has called for peaceful Statewide protests on December 27, demanding urgent relief to the people from the Rs 15,485 crore power tariff hike burden.

The party slammed the TDP-led NDA government for imposing Rs 15,485 crore burden on power consumers, including Rs 6,000 crore in November bills, and Rs 9,412 crore projected for December tariff.

Speaking at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli on Thursday, former minister Merugu Nagarjuna said, “Power tariff has surged by 25-55% even during the winter season, sparking fears of unaffordable charges among consumers in the upcoming summer months. Despite a 1.17% reduction in power demand compared to the previous year, the unofficial load shedding persists, exposing the operational inefficiency of the NDA government.”

Nagarjuna denounced the revocation of 200 free units of electricity for SC/ST families, contrasting it with the previous YSRCP regime, which extended Rs 47,800 crore subsidies to Discoms during 2019-24, compared to Rs 13,255.76 crore during the TDP’s earlier tenure of 2014-19.

He accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of betraying public trust with unfulfilled promises, including the much-hyped ‘Super Six’.