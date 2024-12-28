Tadipatri Municipal Chairman apologises to cement firm over flyash issue

ANANTAPUR: Tadipatri Municipal Chairman JC Prabhakar Reddy has publicly apologised to Ultratech Cement management over the recent flyash controversy.

Acknowledging the concerns raised by his family about the workers’ welfare, Reddy said, “I do not want to trouble the 30,000 people in Tadipatri constituency who depend on the cement factory for their livelihood. Hence, I tender my apologies.”

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, JC Prabhakar Reddy explained that although he had informed higher officials about the flyash issue through letters, no action was taken. He expressed regret that his stance may have negatively impacted the development of the constituency. Reflecting on his past actions, Reddy admitted, “I have lost a lot in the last five years due to my arrogance and prestige.”

He also highlighted the pressures he faced during the last five years under the YSRCP regime.

“Despite immense pressure, we did not surrender to the YSRCP. As a result, our buses were seized, and the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids. These issues could have been avoided had we set aside our arrogance and prestige,” he stated.

Expressing unwavering loyalty to the TDP, JC Prabhakar Reddy added, “We trusted TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and stood by him, no matter the challenges.”